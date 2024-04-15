NASCAR Legend Relists 415-Acre Indiana Ranch at New Lower Price

Restart your engines and whip out your checkbooks! NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart—affectionally known to his hordes of fans simply as “Smoke”—is officially putting his sprawling Indiana ranch back on the market. Nestled amid the outskirts of his bucolic hometown of Columbus, about an hour’s drive from Indianapolis, the luxe spread that was originally asking a substantial $30 million back in 2022 has now returned to the real estate track with a substantially lower $22.5 million price tag.

Stewart acquired the property back in the early 2000s, razed an existing house and completed the so-called “Hidden Hollow Ranch” in 2011. It’s showcased by an almost 20,000-square-foot house crafted from lodge pole pine culled from the Northern Rockies, and comes complete with six bedrooms and 11 baths—all resting on over 400 acres of land boasting a 9-acre lake stocked with bass. A licensed hunting preserve, there’s also plenty of elk, deer and turkey roaming the grounds.

The 415-acre property is bordered by a 9-acre fishing lake.

A professional NASCAR driver for two decades, 52-year-old Stewart retired after the 2016 season as a three-time Cup Series champion and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He now co-owns the Stewart-Haas Racing team with industrialist Gene Haas and also is currently fielding a Top Fuel dragster for his wife, California-born racer Leah Pruett, who is sitting out the 2024 season while the couple focus on starting a family.

As for the custom-designed residence that he calls his “dream home,” Stewart has previously said that “he enjoyed every square inch of the land here. There is always something to do … hunting and fishing, off-roading, or just sitting on the porch and enjoying the stars at night. It is the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation.”

A wood bridge crosses a koi-filled stream on its way to a voluminous great room holding a large freshwater aquarium.

Walls and gates greet, and then a lengthy driveway passes through a covered bridge before splitting into a circular drive and emptying out at a porte-cochère topped with a massive deer-antler chandelier. Double front doors provide access into the stone and pine structure, which is highlighted by a one-of-a-kind entryway boasting a two-story waterfall and koi-filled stream.

From there, a wood bridge flows into a soaring great room highlighted by expansive picture windows, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, an 8,700-gallon freshwater aquarium and 85-inch retractable TV. An adjacent kitchen is fully equipped with hickory cabinetry, an eat-in island, a hibachi grill topped by a commercial-grade exhaust system, high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and a butler’s pantry. The space connects to a formal dining area and fireside family room.

Amenities include a golf simulator room.

Six en-suite bedrooms include a master retreat adorned with a fireplace, plus a luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a window-topped spa tub and glass-encased shower; and other amenities include an 8,500-square-foot lower level decked out with a lighted onyx bar, billiards and golf simulator rooms, a two-lane bowling alley and gym.

In addition to the main home, there’s also a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse that’s currently being used by the ranch’s full-time gatekeeper, as well as a workshop, six-car garage, and of course, those breathtaking grounds with endless recreational opportunities. An added bonus? The place is even zoned for use as a bed and breakfast.

The listing is held by Carrie Holle of Compass Indiana.

Click here for more photos of Tony Stewart’s Hidden Hollow Ranch.

Tony Stewart Ranch Indiana

