NASCAR legend Johnson defends his 'quivering lip' spat with Blaney

Nick DeGroot
Autosport
Jimmie Johnson says he has no regrets about his 'quivering lip' spat with NASCAR rival Ryan Blaney at last weekend's Watkins Glen Cup race.

After Penske Ford driver Blaney collided with Johnson's Hendrick Chevrolet as they battled for a place in the top 10, Johnson confronted Blaney in the paddock.

He later gave a furious television interview in which he said he struggled to understand Blaney's defence because "his lips were quivering so bad he can't even speak", suggesting that he was "nervous, or scared, maybe both".

At this weekend's Michigan event, Johnson said he did not understand why his comments had been considered "a big deal" in the week between races.

"It was an observation, it was happening, I didn't hear a lot of details that I expected to hear," said Johnson.

"I could have gone into a much more intense line of thought and said a lot more that would have been a lot more damaging to him than saying his lip was quivering.

"I don't understand the sensitivity to that or why it's such a big deal.

"His lip was quivering and he didn't have a lot to say. It's one of the facts that took place in the conversation."

Johnson still feels Blaney was completely in the wrong for their clash.

"I was pissed off, I was crashed, I got drove through. Plain and simple," he said.

"I don't care how it looks or how it's perceived. I got dumped and I was upset.

"The way I was raised and the way I went racing was when something like that happens you go talk to the guy.

"I was taught not to use my car as a weapon, go out and try to crash a guy back.

"Fighting is really not my thing either unless I have to defend myself, so I went there and talked to the guy and hoped to hear a different side of the story than what I thought took place in the car.

"So that's the way I was raised in racing and the way I handled it."

With four races to go in the 'regular season', Johnson holds the last place in the title shootout as he sits 16th in the drivers' points.

He has not won a championship round since June 2017.

Keselowski on pole, Childress cars disqualified

Blaney and Johnson qualified seventh and 10th at Michigan on Friday, as Brad Keselowski put Penske on pole ahead of Kevin Harvick.

Both Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets had their times disallowed.

Friday practice pacesetter Austin Dillon had originally been seventh on the grid and tema-mate Daniel Hemric 11th but they will now start in the last two spots in the 38-car field on Sunday.

NASCAR said both cars lacked fully functioning alternators and both teams have been assessed an L1 penalty. The parts were confiscated by NASCAR.

Both drivers will get a 10-point driver and owner penalty and their teams were fined $25,000.

Provisional starting grid

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

1

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

37.801s

-

2

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

37.877s

0.076s

3

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

37.954s

0.153s

4

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

37.993s

0.192s

5

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

38.007s

0.206s

6

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

38.018s

0.217s

7

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

38.035s

0.234s

8

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

38.044s

0.243s

9

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

38.076s

0.275s

10

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

38.117s

0.316s

11

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

38.204s

0.403s

12

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

38.219s

0.418s

13

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

38.222s

0.421s

14

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

38.279s

0.478s

15

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

38.316s

0.515s

16

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

38.323s

0.522s

17

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

38.385s

0.584s

18

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

38.398s

0.597s

19

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38.439s

0.638s

20

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

38.527s

0.726s

21

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

38.585s

0.784s

22

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

38.595s

0.794s

23

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38.698s

0.897s

24

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38.790s

0.989s

25

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

38.854s

1.053s

26

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

38.863s

1.062s

27

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

38.902s

1.101s

28

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

38.922s

1.121s

29

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

39.121s

1.320s

30

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

39.594s

1.793s

31

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

39.727s

1.926s

32

Quin Houff

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

40.004s

2.203s

33

Austin Theriault

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

40.133s

2.332s

34

Cody Ware

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

40.135s

2.334s

35

Garrett Smithley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

40.319s

2.518s

36

Spencer Boyd

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

41.477s

3.676s

37

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

-

-

38

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

-

-


