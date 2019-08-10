NASCAR legend Johnson defends his 'quivering lip' spat with Blaney
Jimmie Johnson says he has no regrets about his 'quivering lip' spat with NASCAR rival Ryan Blaney at last weekend's Watkins Glen Cup race.
After Penske Ford driver Blaney collided with Johnson's Hendrick Chevrolet as they battled for a place in the top 10, Johnson confronted Blaney in the paddock.
He later gave a furious television interview in which he said he struggled to understand Blaney's defence because "his lips were quivering so bad he can't even speak", suggesting that he was "nervous, or scared, maybe both".
At this weekend's Michigan event, Johnson said he did not understand why his comments had been considered "a big deal" in the week between races.
"It was an observation, it was happening, I didn't hear a lot of details that I expected to hear," said Johnson.
"I could have gone into a much more intense line of thought and said a lot more that would have been a lot more damaging to him than saying his lip was quivering.
"I don't understand the sensitivity to that or why it's such a big deal.
"His lip was quivering and he didn't have a lot to say. It's one of the facts that took place in the conversation."
Johnson still feels Blaney was completely in the wrong for their clash.
"I was pissed off, I was crashed, I got drove through. Plain and simple," he said.
"I don't care how it looks or how it's perceived. I got dumped and I was upset.
"The way I was raised and the way I went racing was when something like that happens you go talk to the guy.
"I was taught not to use my car as a weapon, go out and try to crash a guy back.
"Fighting is really not my thing either unless I have to defend myself, so I went there and talked to the guy and hoped to hear a different side of the story than what I thought took place in the car.
"So that's the way I was raised in racing and the way I handled it."
With four races to go in the 'regular season', Johnson holds the last place in the title shootout as he sits 16th in the drivers' points.
He has not won a championship round since June 2017.
Keselowski on pole, Childress cars disqualified
Blaney and Johnson qualified seventh and 10th at Michigan on Friday, as Brad Keselowski put Penske on pole ahead of Kevin Harvick.
Both Richard Childress Racing Chevrolets had their times disallowed.
Friday practice pacesetter Austin Dillon had originally been seventh on the grid and tema-mate Daniel Hemric 11th but they will now start in the last two spots in the 38-car field on Sunday.
NASCAR said both cars lacked fully functioning alternators and both teams have been assessed an L1 penalty. The parts were confiscated by NASCAR.
Both drivers will get a 10-point driver and owner penalty and their teams were fined $25,000.
Provisional starting grid
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
1
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
37.801s
-
2
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
37.877s
0.076s
3
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
37.954s
0.153s
4
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
37.993s
0.192s
5
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
38.007s
0.206s
6
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
38.018s
0.217s
7
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
38.035s
0.234s
8
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
38.044s
0.243s
9
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
38.076s
0.275s
10
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
38.117s
0.316s
11
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
38.204s
0.403s
12
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
38.219s
0.418s
13
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
38.222s
0.421s
14
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
38.279s
0.478s
15
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
38.316s
0.515s
16
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
38.323s
0.522s
17
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
38.385s
0.584s
18
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
38.398s
0.597s
19
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
38.439s
0.638s
20
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
38.527s
0.726s
21
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
38.585s
0.784s
22
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
38.595s
0.794s
23
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
38.698s
0.897s
24
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
38.790s
0.989s
25
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
38.854s
1.053s
26
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
38.863s
1.062s
27
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
38.902s
1.101s
28
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
38.922s
1.121s
29
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
39.121s
1.320s
30
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
39.594s
1.793s
31
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
39.727s
1.926s
32
Quin Houff
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
40.004s
2.203s
33
Austin Theriault
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
40.133s
2.332s
34
Cody Ware
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
40.135s
2.334s
35
Garrett Smithley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
40.319s
2.518s
36
Spencer Boyd
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
41.477s
3.676s
37
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
-
-
38
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
-
-
