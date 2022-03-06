NASCAR at Las Vegas March 2022: Start time, TV, streaming schedule, lineup for Pennzoil 400
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kyle LarsonAmerican racing driver
The NASCAR Cup Series continues its West Coast swing with the first of two races in "Sin City" this year following last weekend's return to Fontana, California.
Sunday's race will be the first on a 1.5-mile track for the series' new Next Gen car and a good test of how teams will perform on intermediate tracks with the new package.
Christopher Bell will start on the pole for the first time in his Cup career after posting the fastest time in Saturday's final qualifying session. Kyle Larson, who won last Sunday's race at Auto Club Speedway, will start alongside on the front row.
Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
What time does the Cup race at Las Vegas start?
The Pennzoil 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local) at Las Vegas Speedway.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Las Vegas on?
Fox is broadcasting the Pennzoil 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET (Noon local).
Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Las Vegas?
The Pennzoil 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app.
The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options .
How many laps is the Cup race at Las Vegas?
The Pennzoil 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 400.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps, Stage 2: 85 laps, Stage 3: 102 laps.
Who won the race at Las Vegas last year?
Reigning series champion Kyle Larson won the March 7, 2021 race for the first of his 10 victories last season. Denny Hamlin won the playoff race on Sept. 26, 2021.
What is the lineup for the Pennzoil 400?
(Car number in parentheses):
1. (20) Christopher Bell, DeWalt Toyota
2. (5) Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
3. (2) Austin Cindric, Discount Tire Ford
4. (14) Chase Briscoe, Mahindra Tractors Ford
5. (9) Chase Elliott, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
6. (22) Joey Logano, Pennzoil Ford
7. (8) Tyler Reddick, BetMGM Chevrolet
8. (11) Denny Hamlin, FedEx Freight Toyota
9. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., SunnyD Chevrolet
10. (3) Austin Dillon, BREZTRI Chevrolet
11. (12) Ryan Blaney, Menards/Pennzoil Ford
12. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Bass Pro Shops Toyota
13. (48) Alex Bowman, Ally Chevrolet
14. (24) William Byron, Axalta Chevrolet
15. (6) Brad Keselowski, Fastenal Ford
16. (16) Daniel Hemric, South Point Chevrolet
17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Dr Pepper Cream Soda Toyota
18. (1) Ross Chastain, ACM Awards Chevrolet
19. (21) Harrison Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford
20. (10) Aric Almirola, Mobil 1 Ford
21. (99) Daniel Suarez, CommScope Chevrolet
22. (34) Michael McDowell, Stage Front Ford
23. (43) Erik Jones, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet
24. (41) Cole Custer, HaasTooling.com Ford
25. (4) Kevin Harvick, Rheem Smurfit Kappa Ford
26. (44) Greg Biffle, Florida A&M University Chevrolet
27. (17) Chris Buescher, Wyndham Rewards Ford
28. (31) Justin Haley, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
29. (7) Corey LaJoie, Schluter Systems Chevrolet
30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Frontline Enterprises Inc. Ford
31. (45) Kurt Busch, Monster Energy Toyota
32. (42) Ty Dillon, Goettl Air Conditioning Chevrolet
33. (51) Cody Ware, Nurtec ODT Ford
34. (77) Josh Bilicki, Ziegler Auto Group Chevrolet
35. (78) BJ McLeod, Filtertime Ford
36. (15) Garrett Smithley, Trophy Tractor Ford
37. (18) Kyle Busch, Ethel M Chocolates Toyota
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Las Vegas start time, TV, live stream, lineup