NASCAR at Las Vegas March 2022: Start time, TV, streaming schedule, lineup for Pennzoil 400

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its West Coast swing with the first of two races in "Sin City" this year following last weekend's return to Fontana, California.

Sunday's race will be the first on a 1.5-mile track for the series' new Next Gen car and a good test of how teams will perform on intermediate tracks with the new package.

Christopher Bell will start on the pole for the first time in his Cup career after posting the fastest time in Saturday's final qualifying session. Kyle Larson, who won last Sunday's race at Auto Club Speedway, will start alongside on the front row.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

William Byron (24), Kyle Larson (5), Martin Truex Jr. (19) and Chase Elliott (9) race for position during the 2021 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

What time does the Cup race at Las Vegas start?

The Pennzoil 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local) at Las Vegas Speedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Las Vegas on?

Fox is broadcasting the Pennzoil 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET (Noon local).

Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Las Vegas?

The Pennzoil 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app.

The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options .

How many laps is the Cup race at Las Vegas?

The Pennzoil 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 400.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps, Stage 2: 85 laps, Stage 3: 102 laps.

Who won the race at Las Vegas last year?

Reigning series champion Kyle Larson won the March 7, 2021 race for the first of his 10 victories last season. Denny Hamlin won the playoff race on Sept. 26, 2021.

What is the lineup for the Pennzoil 400?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (20) Christopher Bell, DeWalt Toyota

2. (5) Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

3. (2) Austin Cindric, Discount Tire Ford

4. (14) Chase Briscoe, Mahindra Tractors Ford

5. (9) Chase Elliott, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

6. (22) Joey Logano, Pennzoil Ford

7. (8) Tyler Reddick, BetMGM Chevrolet

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, FedEx Freight Toyota

9. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., SunnyD Chevrolet

10. (3) Austin Dillon, BREZTRI Chevrolet

11. (12) Ryan Blaney, Menards/Pennzoil Ford

12. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Bass Pro Shops Toyota

13. (48) Alex Bowman, Ally Chevrolet

14. (24) William Byron, Axalta Chevrolet

15. (6) Brad Keselowski, Fastenal Ford

16. (16) Daniel Hemric, South Point Chevrolet

17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Dr Pepper Cream Soda Toyota

18. (1) Ross Chastain, ACM Awards Chevrolet

19. (21) Harrison Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford

20. (10) Aric Almirola, Mobil 1 Ford

21. (99) Daniel Suarez, CommScope Chevrolet

22. (34) Michael McDowell, Stage Front Ford

23. (43) Erik Jones, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet

24. (41) Cole Custer, HaasTooling.com Ford

25. (4) Kevin Harvick, Rheem Smurfit Kappa Ford

26. (44) Greg Biffle, Florida A&M University Chevrolet

27. (17) Chris Buescher, Wyndham Rewards Ford

28. (31) Justin Haley, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

29. (7) Corey LaJoie, Schluter Systems Chevrolet

30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Frontline Enterprises Inc. Ford

31. (45) Kurt Busch, Monster Energy Toyota

32. (42) Ty Dillon, Goettl Air Conditioning Chevrolet

33. (51) Cody Ware, Nurtec ODT Ford

34. (77) Josh Bilicki, Ziegler Auto Group Chevrolet

35. (78) BJ McLeod, Filtertime Ford

36. (15) Garrett Smithley, Trophy Tractor Ford

37. (18) Kyle Busch, Ethel M Chocolates Toyota

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Las Vegas start time, TV, live stream, lineup