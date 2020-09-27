NASCAR at Las Vegas live updates: Kurt Busch wins

NASCAR heads West for its first Cup Series race in the Round of 12. The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN.

The South Point 400 is 400 miles (267 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 160 and 267. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

NASCAR at Las Vegas winner: Kurt Busch

Busch finished first in The South Point 400, followed by Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR race results

Pos. Driver 1 Kurt Busch 2 Matt DiBenedetto 3 Denny Hamlin 4 Martin Truex Jr. 5 Alex Bowman 6 Kyle Busch 7 Ryan Blaney 8 Erik Jones 9 Chris Buescher 10 Kevin Harvick 11 Jimmie Johnson 12 Clint Bowyer 13 Brad Keselowski 14 Joey Logano 15 Ryan Newman 16 Cole Custer 17 Aric Almirola 18 Matt Kenseth 19 Ryan Preece 20 John Hunter Nemechek 21 Michael McDowell 22 Chase Elliott 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 Christopher Bell 25 William Byron 26 Ty Dillon 27 Corey Lajoie 28 Bubba Wallace 29 Daniel Suarez 30 Brennan Poole 31 Gray Gaulding 32 Austin Dillon 33 JJ Yeley 34 Quin Houff 35 Joey Gase 36 John Bilicki 37 Timmy Hill 38 Tyler Reddick 39 Chad Finchum

10:13 p.m., Lap 260: Another caution on last laps

Caution for Byron. Lap 261. LaJoie on pit road with damage. DiBenedetto and Kurt Busch one and two at the restart.

9:52 p.m., Lap 239: Matt DiBenedetto leads after caution

A caution was issued for debris on the backstretch. Jimmie Johnson blew a rear tire. On the restart it’s DiBenedetto and Kurt Busch leading with 25 to go.

9:35 p.m., Lap 217: Bad luck for Austin Dillon

Dillon went to pit road complaining that he lost power steering. It could be the end of his night.

9:15 p.m., Lap 190: Caution

Hamlin and Truex Jr. are out front after the latest caution, this one for debris on the track. Elliott dropped two spots to fourth after the pits. Austin Dillon’s team was penalized for a pit road violation.

9:07 p.m., Lap 171: Alex Bowman briefly leads, but Hamlin sneaks by

Hamlin and Bowman lead the field on the restart (Hamlin on the outside and Bowman on the inside). Bowman gets the clean air out front and leads for a few laps, but drives high rounding Turn 2 and on the frontstretch heading into Turn 3, allowing Hamlin to slip under him for first place. “That was pretty stupid on my part,” Bowman says on his team radio. The order is now Hamlin, Elliott, Bowman, Truex, Blaney, Bowyer, DiBenedetto, Dillon.

8:55 p.m., Lap 180: Chase Elliott wins Stage 2

Chase Elliott battled through traffic in the final laps of the stage as Denny Hamlin chased him down from second. Elliott never gave up the lead once he got back to the front, though. Elliott, Hamlin, Bowman, Truex, Blaney, Dillon, Harvick, DiBenedetto, Bowyer and Byron close the first stage in the top-10 in that order. Kyle Busch drops to 11th at the flag and gains no stage points. Tyler Reddick scraped the wall earlier and is out of the race with damage following the stage close.

8:48 p.m., Lap 145: Elliott back to the front

The Roush Fenway Fords of Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman lead in first and second, respectively, after Byron pits on the green flag. But Elliott is chasing them down. Newman pits on lap 142 and Buescher follows two laps later. So Elliott returns to the top spot, but. Hamlin is on his tail, less than a second behind with fewer than 10 laps to go in Stage 2. Bowman, Truex, Dillon, Blaney, Harvick, DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch and Bowyer follow in the top-10.

8:33 p.m., Lap 119: Green flag pit stops

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas of Truex, Hamlin and Kyle Busch lead the field to a round of green flag pit stops. Busch’s team has. a slower pit stop, however, due to trouble win an air gun. He gets off pit road a few positions down, in 13th. The Gibbs cars are followed by Harvick and Elliott pitting from the top-10 on the same lap. Keselowski and Logano pit later, on lap 124, and William Byron stays out to remain the leader by lap 130. He pits on lap 134.

8:15 p.m., Lap 88: Three-wide restart goes rogue

Kyle Busch leads the field off the restart from the outside, followed by Hamlin and Elliott in that lane. Logano and Dillon take the inside lane and once the green flag comes out the field runs three-wide rounding the turns. Around Turn 3, Logano and Busch make contact while Hamlin dives low, followed by Elliott for the first and second place spot. Busch says he has damage to the right rear side of his No. 18 Toyota, but it’s not severe damage. Logano has tires rub and potentially some left rear damage. He heads to pit road for a tire change and drops to the bottom half. Busch holds onto fourth. Alex Bowman gets up to third place.

8:02 p.m., Lap 80: Denny Hamlin wins first stage at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin appears to have broken his Round of 16 slump in the first round at Las Vegas, leading the most laps in the first stage after taking the lead on the restart. With the fresh air, Hamlin puts almost three seconds between him and Logano in second at the green-and-white checkered flag to close the stage. He wins stage one. Track position is clearly important in this race, with the inside lane on the restarts looking preferable. Logano, Kyle Busch, Elliott, Harvick, Dillon, Blaney, Bowman, Truex and Bowyer make it into the top-10 for the first stage. Kyle Busch wins the race off pit road again. “Reset your brakes. Reset your tools. Hydrate,” Hamlin’s team tells him over the radio after the driver’s ninth stage win.

