NASCAR: Kevin Harvick to bring back the No. 29 for All-Star Race

Kevin Harvick will drive the No. 29 car in one more NASCAR Cup Series race.

Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday that his No. 4 car would be the No. 29 car for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21 as Harvick competes in his final All-Star Race before retirement.

29, let's ride. @KevinHarvick will climb into the No. 29 one last time at North Wilkesboro. pic.twitter.com/9sZmKirYdA — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) March 16, 2023

Harvick, 47, drove the No. 29 for the first 13 seasons of his Cup Series career after he took over for Dale Earnhardt following Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500. When Richard Childress Racing promoted Harvick from the Busch Series, the team kept Earnhardt’s team intact but changed the car number from the No. 3 associated with The Intimidator to the No. 29.

The car Harvick will drive at North Wilkesboro will look similar to the No. 29 when he replaced Earnhardt.

It didn’t take long for Harvick to be closely associated with the No. 29. He won twice as a rookie and had 23 wins over 13 seasons with the team. He’s driven the No. 4 ever since he moved to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and won the Cup Series title in his first season with the team. He’s won at least two races in all but one of his nine seasons with SHR and his 60 career Cup Series victories put him 10th all-time among NASCAR drivers.

Harvick announced ahead of the 2023 season that he would be retiring from NASCAR at the end of the season and moving to the broadcast booth. Harvick will be a part of Fox’s Cup Series coverage starting in 2024.