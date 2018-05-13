NASCAR Kansas: Stewart-Haas's Kevin Harvick beats Truex late on

Kyran Gibbons
Autosport
Harvick wins again after late Truex pass

Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick passed reigning champion Martin Truex Jr on the penultimate lap at Kansas to snatch a fifth NASCAR Cup series win of the season.

Polesitter Harvick had battled with Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson at the front of the field throughout the race, finishing second in both stage one and two and then running third with 31 laps of the 267 remaining.

Three incidents across the next 17 laps then complicated matters at the front of the field.

Larson comfortably led the third stage until the first incident-induced caution of the race was issued as a result of contact between Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez.

That allowed Harvick to overtake Larson at the restart as Blaney and Larson made contact as the Penske driver tried a move at Turn 1, sending him into the outside wall and into retirement.

Six drivers opted not to stop for fresh tyres during the resultant caution period with 20 laps to go, but Harvick stopped for four tyres and dropped to eighth place.

A red flag was deployed with 14 laps remaining when Hendrick Motorsport's Williams Byron - who was running in the top 10 after only taking two tyres during the prior caution - slid into SHR's Clint Bowyer on the exit of Turn 4, triggering a crash involving seven drivers.

With nine laps to go and after a final restart, Harvick made use of his fresh tyres and the top lane to scythe through the field.

He reached second place after two laps and caught Truex Jr with three laps remaining, before then passing him on the outside of Turn 4 to take the lead on the penultimate lap.

Truex Jr, who had been running sixth before the flurry of cautions, finished second.

Third-placed Penske driver Joey Logano was another driver who decided not to make a pitstop with 20 laps remaining, subsequently leading the race before being vaulted by Truex Jr on the restart.

Larson ended the day in fourth having been forced to start at the back of the race after his spin in qualifying forced him into a new set of tyres.

He quickly climbed through the pack on fresh rubber, finishing stage one in fifth and winning the second stage.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin finished fifth, while Paul Menard took advantage of fresh tyres in the final laps to climb to sixth place, after running on the fringes of the top 10 throughout the race.

Erik Jones was third at the final restart but was pinned at the bottom of the track by Logano, losing momentum and track position to take seventh.

Kurt Busch finished eighth, ahead of SHR team-mate Aric Almirola and JGR's Kyle Busch in 10th.

Penske's Brad Keselowski, who finished the opening stage third, ended the race in 14th. He slipped out of contention after making two stops for a loose wheel in the second stage.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

1

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

2

Martin Truex Jr.

Furniture Row Racing

Toyota

3

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

4

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

5

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

6

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

7

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

8

Kurt Busch

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

9

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

10

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

11

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

12

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

13

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

14

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

15

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

16

A.J. Allmendinger

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

17

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

18

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

19

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

20

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

21

Kasey Kahne

Leavine Family Racing

Chevrolet

22

Matt DiBenedetto

Go FAS Racing

Ford

23

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

24

Corey LaJoie

TriStar Motorsports

Chevrolet

25

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

26

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

27

Reed Sorenson

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

28

Daniel Suarez

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

29

Gray Gaulding

BK Racing

Toyota

30

Ryan Newman

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

31

Jamie McMurray

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

32

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

33

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

35

B.J. McLeod

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

36

Matt Kenseth

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

37

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

38

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet


