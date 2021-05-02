NASCAR at Kansas: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule and more for Buschy McBusch Race 400

After three consecutive short tracks followed by the gargantuan superspeedway at Talladega, NASCAR returns to an intermediate track and makes its first trip to the Midwest this season.

In 10 races so far in 2021, the Cup Series has produced nine different winners, with only Martin Truex Jr. reaching victory lane twice — at Phoenix at Martinsville.

Will we see a 10th winner at Kansas Speedway? Will winless Denny Hamlin, who has been the best and most consistent driver this season with eight top-five finishes, finally take the checkered flag? Will Stewart-Haas Racing celebrate its first victory of the season?

Here's all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway:

START TIME: 3 p.m. ET. (2 p.m. local)

TV: FS1. Pre-race broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT) on Fox Sports 1.

RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

STREAMING: Fox Sports Go (must have TV provider) and FOX Sports Go app plus other streaming services.

RACE DISTANCE: 267 laps around the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway for a total of 400.5 miles.

STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 80, Stage 2: 80, Stage 3: 107.

KANSAS: Why Sunday's race is called the 'Buschy McBusch Race 400'

Kevin Harvick (4) leads a trio of Team Penske drivers, Joey Logano (22), Ryan Blaney (12) and Brad Keselowski (2), during the 2020 playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano took the lead on lap 223 and held it until the checkered flag, holding off Kevin Harvick by 0.312 seconds in the 2020 playoff race to clinch his spot in the championship race. And back in July in the rescheduled spring race, Denny Hamlin led 57 laps, including the final 13, beating Brad Keselowski by 0.510 seconds.

QUALIFYING: There was no on-track qualifying for this race. Instead NASCAR used a performance-metrics formula to determine the lineup:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

LINEUP: Brad Keselowski, who scored his first victory of the season last Sunday at Talladega, will start on the pole alongside William Byron. Keselowski has two career Cup victories at Kansas.

Here is the lineup for the Buschy McBusch Race 400 (with car number in parentheses):

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

2. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

3. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

4. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

5. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

6. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

9. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

10. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

11. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

12. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

13. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

14. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

15. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

16. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

17. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

18. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

19. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

20. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

21. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

22. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford

23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

24. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

25. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

26. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

27. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

28. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

29. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

30. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

31. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

32. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

33. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet

34. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet

35. (15) Joey Gase, Chevrolet

36. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet

37. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford

38. (33) Austin Cindric, Ford

39. (55) Matt Mills, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Kansas 2021: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule