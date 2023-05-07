NASCAR at Kansas spring 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Advent Health 400
NASCAR speeds into Kansas Speedway on Sunday as the Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months.
Since Cup drivers last raced on a 1.5-mile oval in mid-March, the series has held a road course event, three short-track races, a superspeedway race and a battle on the concrete Monster Mile. But a Kansas race could be exactly what is needed to kick-start the season for perennial championship contender Denny Hamlin.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver remains winless so far in 2023 and has only scored two top-five finishes in 11 races this season. But Kansas does provide a big dose of optimism. Hamlin has three career Cup wins at Kansas − including back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020 − and last season he saw the team he co-owns, 23XI Racing, sweep both races in Kansas City, Kansas, while Hamlin finished fourth in the spring race and second in the playoff race.
Can Hamlin return to victory lane either as a driver or co-owner? Here is all the information you need to know to get ready for Sunday's Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway.
What time does the Cup race at Kansas start?
The Advent Health 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local) at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Kansas on?
Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Advent Health 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Kansas?
The Advent Health 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at Kansas?
The Advent Health 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile oval for a total of 400.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 85 laps; Stage 3: 102 laps.
Who won the most recent Cup races at Kansas?
Bubba Wallace led 58 laps, including the final 43, and held off his 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin by 1 second on Sept. 11, 2022 to earn his second career Cup Series win.
And one year ago, on May 15, Kurt Busch led 116 laps, including the final nine, in his 23XI Racing Toyota and pulled away from Kyle Larson by 1.413 seconds for his 34th and final Cup Series win before stepping away from full-time racing in 2023 following a concussion last season.
What is the lineup for the Advent Health 400?
(Car number in parentheses):
1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
2. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
3. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
4. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
5. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
7. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
9. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
11. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
12. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
13. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
14. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
15. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
16. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
18. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
19. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
20. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
21. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
22. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
24. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
25. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
26. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
27. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
28. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
29. (48) Josh Berry, Chevrolet
30. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
31. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
32. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
33. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
34. (15) Brennan Poole, Ford
35. (51) JJ Yeley, Ford
36. (78) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet
