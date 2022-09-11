NASCAR at Kansas playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Hollywood Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs remain wide open after the opening race of the 10-race postseason produced a number of surprises. The biggest was that a non-playoff driver, Erik Jones, won at Darlington to prevent any of the 16 championship contenders from clinching a berth in the second round.

Meanwhile, Darlington proved a disaster for top seed Chase Elliott who couldn't even make it to the halfway point before a spin resulted in a broken suspension. Kevin Harvick, who entered the playoffs on a roll after two wins in August, had his race end early when his car caught fire, and Kyle Busch saw what seemed like a sure win slip away when his engine blew up late in the race.

Those drivers will try to put last weekend in the rear-view mirror as they turn their attention to playoff race No. 2, while others, like Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano — who finished second through fourth, respectively, last weekend — will try to capitalize on their momentum.

Tyler Reddick (8), Joey Logano (22) and Alex Bowman (48) will start 1-2-3, respectively, in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the Hollywood Casino 400, Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas start?

The Hollywood Casino 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local) in Kansas City, Kansas.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Kansas on?

USA Network is broadcasting the Hollywood Casino 400 and has a preview show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Kansas?

The Hollywood Casino 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Kansas?

The Hollywood Casino 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile oval for a total of 400.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps, Stage 2: 85 laps, Stage 3: 102 laps.

Who won the most recent Cup races at Kansas?

Kurt Busch led 116 laps, including the final nine, before pulling away from Kyle Larson by 1.413 seconds on May 15. The win clinched a playoff berth for Busch, but the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion withdrew before the playoffs began because of a lingering head injury. And one year ago, Larson led 130 laps, including the final 39, before cruising to a 3.619-second win over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott in the 2021 playoff race.

What is the lineup for the Hollywood Casino 400?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

3. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

5. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

6. (45) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

7. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

8. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

9. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

10. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

11. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

12. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

13. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

14. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

15. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet

16. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

17. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

18. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

19. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

20. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

21. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

22. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

24. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

25. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

26. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

27. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

28. (16) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

29. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

30. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

31. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

32. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

33. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

34. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

35. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

36. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

