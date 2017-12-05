NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West to race together at Gateway and Iowa in 2018

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West divisions will add a second combined race to the 2018 season.

Gateway Motorsports Park, located near St. Louis in Madison, Illinois, will host the race on Friday, August 24. The other combined race for the season will be held July 27 at Iowa Speedway.

The race at Gateway will be named the “Midwest Melee,” and will be part of the Bonmarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar race weekend. The IndyCar race will be ran on Saturday, August 25.

The Midwest Melee will have an interesting twist: it will be a 150-lap event (187.5 miles) around the 1.25-mile speedway, including a break at the halfway point of the race.

Defending NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion Harrison Burton, son of former NASCAR Cup driver and current NASCAR On NBC analyst Jeff Burton is expected to take part in the Gateway race.

Also expected to compete is Todd Gilliland, who has won the last two K&N Pro Series West titles and finished second to Burton in the East Series. Gilliland, who ran both the East and West Series in 2017, is the son of former Cup Series driver David Gilliland.

Others expected to compete include former NASCAR Mexico Series champion Ruben Garcia Jr. and NASCAR Next driver Chase Cabre, as well as rising young talents Cole Rouse and Derek Kraus.