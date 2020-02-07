NASCAR, K&N Engineering announce multi-year official partnership renewal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2020) — NASCAR and K&N Engineering announced a multi-year extension, continuing the company‘s designation as the “Official Performance Filter of NASCAR®.” The renewed agreement solidifies K&N Engineering‘s activation across the sport while evolving the longstanding partnership.

K&N Engineering‘s presence in NASCAR can be traced back to the 1970s when the company began providing filters to NASCAR Cup Series™ teams at California‘s old Riverside Speedway. Since then, K&N Engineering has fueled NASCAR‘s regional and touring series for more than a decade, previously serving as the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, now the ARCA Menards Series East and West™.

“Our renewed partnership with K&N Engineering is reflective of long-standing collaboration that has helped grow our regional and touring series,” said Michelle Byron, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR. “K&N Engineering remains a trusted product throughout the garage and this partnership will continue to validate K&N Engineering to our brand loyal fanbase.”

The company will maintain its contingency sponsorship and decal program within the NASCAR Cup Series through 2021 and will evolve its support of grassroots racing by becoming an Official Partner as well as a contingency sponsor within the ARCA Menards Series. K&N Engineering will continue to work with NASCAR teams to engineer the best performance filters in the industry. In addition, teams and tracks across the NASCAR Cup Series and ARCA Menards Series will have access to an exclusive industry preferred pricing program.

“K&N and NASCAR share the same core values driven by their combined passion for motorsports,” said JR Badian, CMO, K&N Engineering. “For K&N, we‘ve had great success through our partnership with NASCAR, and look forward to continuing the relationship.”

K&N Engineering became an Official Partner in 2011, one year after it began sponsoring the K&N Pro Series. Since then, the leading filter company has utilized its platform in the sport to drive B2B opportunities and market products to consumers nationwide. In addition, K&N Engineering has helped crown notable champions such as William Byron (2016) and Kyle Larson (2012) during its time as a series entitlement sponsor in grassroots NASCAR.

For over 50 years, K&N Engineering has been an industry leader in automotive filtration and technology — offering products to increase performance, protection and longevity in thousands of vehicle applications for consumers worldwide.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.