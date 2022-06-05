NASCAR: Joey Logano passes Kyle Busch on final restart to win at Gateway

Joey Logano got the better of Kyle Busch over the final two laps at Gateway on Sunday.

Logano passed Busch in Turns 3 and 4 on the penultimate lap after Busch slid up the track. Busch had the lead ahead of the two-lap overtime finish but Logano got the better restart and nosed ahead entering the first turn. Busch then crossed Logano over and had the edge down the backstretch but his car didn’t stick in the groove in Turn 3 ahead of the 245th and final lap.

The two drivers battled for the lead after taking two tires on the race’s final set of pit stops and Busch took the lead from Erik Jones on lap 190 of the schedule 240-lap race. Logano got past him on lap 208 after a restart and led for 20 laps before Cole Custer crashed with less than 20 scheduled laps to go. Busch got the lead after that restart and had it when Kevin Harvick crashed on lap 235 because of an apparent brake failure.