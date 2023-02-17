NASCAR: Joey Logano and Aric Almirola win Daytona Duel qualifying races

Joey Logano and Aric Almirola won the Daytona Duel races to start on the second row of Sunday's Daytona 500.

Logano, the 2022 Cup Series champion, won a tame first Duel race over Christopher Bell. That race went caution-free as Zane Smith qualified his way into the Daytona 500. Smith finished ninth and was the highest-finishing non-charter car in his Duel. Zane Smith beat out Chandler Smith for the spot in the Daytona 500 after Chandler Smith found himself a lap down thanks to a pit-road speeding penalty.

Almirola beat Austin Cindric to the line in the second race after Todd Gillliand's near-spin at the front of the field shuffled the pack on the final lap. Gilliland got loose from a Kyle Larson push in Turns 1 and 2 while he was racing side-by-side for the lead with Almirola.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start third in the Daytona 500. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The second Duel had more cautions. The first came for a window that flew out of Justin Haley’s car and the second happened when race leader Kyle Busch went crashing into the backstretch wall off the bumper of Daniel Suarez. That crash collected both Austin Hill and Travis Pastrana and allowed Conor Daly to make the Daytona 500 despite being a lap down at the time of the crash.

Daly’s car had an apparent mechanical issue at the beginning of the race and was slow the duration. But since Hill and Pastrana were unable to continue after the crash, Daly secured the final Daytona 500 starting spot.

Pastrana qualified for the 500 on Wednesday night as he was the second-fastest of the six non-charter cars in front-row qualifying. Jimmie Johnson was the fastest, so he and Pastrana will start 39th and 40th on Sunday. Hill and Chandler Smith failed to make the race

Bowman and Larson to start on the front row

By virtue of being the fastest two cars in Wednesday’s qualifying session, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson started on the pole for each of the Duel races.

They had different strategies.

Bowman immediately went to the back of the field to save his car and avoid any crashes while Larson raced for the Duel win all evening. Since neither driver is going to a backup car because of the Duel results, they’ll keep their starting spots on the front row for Sunday’s race.

The first Duel race set the inside row for Sunday’s race while the second Duel set the outside row.

Daytona 500 starting lineup