NASCAR issues three lug-nut penalties after Atlanta weekend

NASCAR issued three lug-nut penalties in the Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series following races at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend.

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was found with one lug nut not safely secured in a post-race check after Brandon Jones drove the car to an eighth-place finish in the EchoPark 250. The No. 19 crew chief, Jeff Meendering, was fined $5,000 per Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR rule book.

RELATED: Xfinity Series race results | Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race results

In the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, both the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota driven by Christian Eckes to a third-place finish and the No. 56 Hill Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Timmy Hill to a 22nd-place finish were each found to have one lug nut not safely secured in post-race check after the Vet Tix Camping World 200. Both crew chiefs, Ryan Fugle (No. 18) and Greg Ely (No. 56), have been fined $2,500 per Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR rule book.