NASCAR issues suspension, fine in post-Indianapolis penalty report

NASCAR officials issued a suspension and a fine to a pair of Xfinity Series teams following last weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

No. 44 Martins Motorsports crew chief Daniel Johnson has been suspended for the next NASCAR Xfinity Series points event, Thursday’s Shady Rays 200 at Kentucky Speedway (8 p.m. ET, FS1). Driver Tommy Joe Martins finished 35th at Indianapolis after losing his rear axle during the race, a violation of Section 12.5.2.7.4e of the NASCAR Rule Book, under “Loss or separation of improperly installed rear axle.”

Separately, No. 22 Team Penske crew chief Brian Wilson was fined $5,000 after the Team Penske car was missing one lug nut on post-race check. Driver Austin Cindric piloted the No. 22 to a fifth-place finish.