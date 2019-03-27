NASCAR issues update to superspeedway package

NASCAR has announced alterations to its rules package for the Cup Series at superspeedway races.

The changes come after a test at Daytona the day after the Daytona 500. In that test, speeds were faster than NASCAR wanted.

As a result, NASCAR has instituted the following updates:

Spoiler increased to 9”, an increase from 8″

A 1” bolt added to track bar mount to change height to 12”

NASCAR does not anticipate any changes to the racing style at Daytona and Talladega.

The Daytona 500 marked the final superspeedway race with a restrictor plates. They have been replaced by a tapered spacer.