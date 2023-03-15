NASCAR issues severe penalties to Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR severely penalized Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday for issues with the hood louvers that was discovered on all four Hendrick cars last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR issued the following penalties:

Docked Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and William Byron 100 points and also penalized them 10 playoff points each.

Suspended crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Alan Gustafson, Rudy Fugle and Blake Harris four races each. NASCAR also fined each $100,000.

NASCAR penalized each of the four Hendrick team 100 owner points and 10 playoff points.

NASCAR confiscated the hood louvers (air vents) from all four Hendrick cars after Friday’s practice at Phoenix Raceway. Series officials discovered a potential issue before practice, allowed the Hendrick teams to run the session, and then took the parts afterward.

The hood louvers are single-sourced parts.

NASCAR increased penalties last year on single-sourced parts.

“The car was a collaborative project, designed to emphasize performance at the track and the unrivaled abilities of our teams, drivers and pit crews,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR chief operating officer, in January 2022. “There will be strong penalties for any teams who run contrary to that design so the fans can focus on our drivers and the great racing expected from NASCAR.”

