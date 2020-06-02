NASCAR issues lug-nut penalty from Bristol

NASCAR issued a penalty Tuesday for a lug-nut violation after Sunday’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was found with one lug nut not safely secured in a post-race check after Erik Jones drove the car to a fifth-place finish in the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at the .533-mile track.

NASCAR officials fined crew chief Chris Gayle $10,000 per Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels of the NASCAR rule book.

