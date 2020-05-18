NASCAR issues lug-nut penalties from Darlington

NASCAR issued multiple penalties Monday for lug-nut violations after Sunday’s Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, including a one-race suspension for Chris Gayle, crew chief of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 team.

The No. 20 Toyota was found with two lug nuts not safely secured in a post-race check after Erik Jones drove the car to an eighth-place finish in The Real Heroes 400 at the 1.366-mile track. Monday, NASCAR officials fined Gayle $20,000 and suspended him for the next points-paying Cup Series event, scheduled Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) at Darlington.

Five other Cup Series teams were found with one unsecured lug nut each after Sunday’s 400-miler. Crew chiefs for those teams were each fined $10,000 for the safety violation of Section 10.9.10.4 in the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book.

The other teams (and crew chiefs) penalized:

• No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for race winner Kevin Harvick (crew chief Rodney Childers)

• No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Denny Hamlin (crew chief Chris Gabehart)

• No. 22 Team Penske Ford for Joey Logano (crew chief Paul Wolfe)

• No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet for Matt Kenseth (crew chief Chad Johnston)

• No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota for Christopher Bell (crew chief Jason Ratcliff)