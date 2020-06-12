NASCAR issues L1, lug-nut penalties after Martinsville

NASCAR officials handed down an L1-level penalty and a pair of lug-nut penalties following Wednesday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway.

RELATED: Official Martinsville race results

Alan Gustafson, crew chief for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott, and Adam Stevens, crew chief for the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch, were each fined $10,000 after their cars were found to have one lug nut not safe and secure during post-race inspection at the .526-mile Virginia short track. Elliott finished fifth, while Busch finished 19th.

The No. 51 Petty Ware Racing team of Joey Gase received an L1 penalty after failing pre-race inspection five times. Gase started at the rear of the field and served a drive-through penalty after the initial green flag. Additionally, crew chief Lee Leslie was fined $25,000 and the team assessed a loss of 10 owner points. Gase finished the race in 36th place.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns on Sunday for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).