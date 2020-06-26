NASCAR issues behavioral penalty for Xfinity Series crew chief

NASCAR announced in a Friday penalty report that crew chief Theodore Brown has been indefinitely suspended due to a behavioral penalty.

According to the penalty report, Brown violated Section 12.8.1.e of the NASCAR Rule Book, which states:

“Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:

“Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR’s judgement necessitate action. NASCAR will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

Brown has served as crew chief for 33 total NASCAR Xfinity Series races in his career, including 10 total in 2020 for the No. 74 of Mike Harmon Racing.