NASCAR, ISC announce multiyear official partnerships with Bluegreen Vacations

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 26, 2019) — NASCAR and International Speedway Corporation (ISC) today announced multi-year agreements designating Bluegreen Vacations as the “Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR®” and an “Official Partner of ISC®.”

Bluegreen Vacations will also be the race entitlement sponsor at ISM Raceway for the 2019 Bluegreen Vacations 500, deciding the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ Championship 4 on November 10.

The official partnerships with NASCAR and ISC provide Bluegreen Vacations with promotional rights, allowing it to market in the fan midways at ISC tracks across the country as well as host VIP experiences for vacation owners of the Bluegreen Vacation Club. Through the agreements, fans can participate in the Bluegreen Vacations Win Big Sweepstakes during race weekends for a chance to win a NASCAR VIP Race Experience, a Polaris Slingshot roadster and $5,000. To enter, fans can text NASCAR to 28007. Fans can also visit http://promo.rtm.com/NASCARSWEEPSTAKES to enter and review the official rules.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bluegreens Vacations

“NASCAR fans are the most passionate fans in all of sports, but also the most traveled,” said Daryl Wolfe, executive vice president and chief sales and partnership officer, NASCAR and ISC. “By welcoming Bluegreen Vacations into the family of Official Partners, property owners will have the opportunity to visit and experience NASCAR race destinations like never before.”

Story continues

Bluegreen Vacations, a leader in vacation ownership, markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The company provides vacations at 69 resorts, including its most recent property located in New Orleans‘ historic theater district — The Marquee. Bluegreen Vacations has won numerous awards and accolades, including three American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards in 2019.

The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, real estate backed vacation ownership program that offers new and exciting destinations, and an engaging, cost-effective way to experience memorable vacations by providing choice, flexibility and quality. Accommodations are ideally suited to comfortably accommodate guests in a space that feels like a home-away-from-home, with resort-style amenities and services just steps away.

Bluegreen Vacations will also join the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council, providing membership in an exclusive group of more than 50 Official NASCAR Partners that creates business-to-business opportunities and co-marketing programs.