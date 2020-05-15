NASCAR iRacing Through May 15

Liev racing for the NASCAR Cup Series returns on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway. The iRacing Series events at virtual versions of familiar NASCAR tracks may cut their schedules short or completely end. We will continue to follow them until the majority of live racing returns to regular action. The most recent iRace winner was Harrison Burton in the May 14 IceBox Pickup Throwdown iRacing Truck Series Bommarito.com 100 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series was organized for NASCAR Cup, XFINITY and Truck Series drivers to compete in after its 2020 seasons were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Mar. 21 - Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. Winner: Denny Hamlin

Mar. 29 - O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 at Texas Motor Speedway. Winner: Timmy Hill

Apr. 5 - Food City Showdown at Bristol Motor Speedway. Winner: William Byron

Apr. 19 - Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond Raceway. Winner: William Byron

Apr. 26 - GEICO 70 at Talladega Superspeedway. Winner: Alex Bowman

May 3 - Finish Line 150 at Dover International Speedway. Winner: William Byron

May 9 - North Wilkesboro 160 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Winner: Denny Hamlin

-

iRacing Saturday Night Thunder

The iRacing Saturday Night Thunder was formed as a spin-off of the iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The races were open to Xfinity, Gander Trucks, NASCAR Peak Mexico, Pinty’s, Whelen Euro and ARCA drivers.

Apr. 4 inaugural event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. Winner: Logan Seavey

Apr. 18 at Richmond Raceway. Winner: Josh Berry

Apr. 25 at Talladega Superspeedway. Winner: Landon Huffman

May 2 at Dover International Speedway. Winner: Anthony Alfredo

May 8 at Martinsville Speedway. Winner: Ty Majeski

-

IceBox Pickup Throwdown iRacing Truck Series

The IceBox Pickup Throwdown iRacing Truck Series, developed by Jordan Anderson of Anderson Racing and Tim Self of AM Racing. This is a five-week series featuring real-world NASCAR XFINITY Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series as well as IndyCar Series drivers competing in iRacing’s Class C trucks.

Completed:

Round 1: April 23 at Texas Motor Speedway. Winner: Christian Eckes

Round 2: April 30 Rich Mar Florist 100 at Kansas Speedway. Winner: Santino Ferrucci

Round 3: May 7 FireDisc 100 at Michigan International Speedway. Winner: Timmy Hill

Round 4: May 14 Bommarito.com 100 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

- Winner: Harrison Burton emerged victorious at the virtual World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. While Tyler Hill appeared set for the win, he was the recipient of Anthony Alfredo’s chrome horn in Turn 1 on the final lap. As both drivers regained control of their trucks, Burton snookered his way past Kyle Weatherman, Alfredo, and Hill to capture an exciting win.

Story continues

Remaining:

Round 5: May 21 (Championship) IceBox 100 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

-

NASCAR Roots iRacing League

The NASCAR Roots iRacing League is a four-race, Monday night series formed by the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) and is open to NWMT drivers as well as drivers from the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s international series (Pinty's in Canada, Whelen Euro). NASCAR Modified Tour virtual cars are used in this series. The races are streamed live on NASCAR Roots’ channels on Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Completed:

Round 1: April 20 at Florida's New Myrna Speedway. Winner: Parker Retzlaff

Round 2: April 27 at Southern National Raceway Park (NC). Winner: Parker Retzlaff

Round 3: May 4 at Connecticut's Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Winner: Parker Retzlaff

Remaining:

Round 4: May 11 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway (results not yet known)

-

The Replacements iRacing Series

Originally a one-off event on March 15th, The Replacements 100 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, won by Josh Williams, was successful enough to be followed by more of the same. The Replacements, an eight-race biweekly iRacing series alternating between NASCAR Cup cars and street stocks, was established by NASCAR spotters Kevin Hamlin and TJ Majors. A variety of NASCAR drivers and team members participated.

Completed:

Round 1: March 24, NASCAR Cup cars, at Kansas Speedway. Winner: Josh Berry

Round 2: April 7, Street Stock cars at Myrtle Beach Speedway. Winner: Ty Majeski

Round 3: April 21, NASCAR Cup cars at Talladega Superspeedway. Winner: Bryan 'Boris' Cook

Round 4: May 5, Street Stock cars at Phoenix International Speedway. Winner: Josh Berry

Remaining: Live NASCAR races will be returning on May 17 and those series will be playing catch-up, running multiple races each week. The Replacement series Rounds 5 to 8 were scheduled from May 19 to June 30. If iRacing does plan on completing the 8-race series, schedules will be announced at a later date.