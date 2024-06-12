NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: Three things to watch

Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis updates injury that has him day-to-day for NBA Finals Kristaps Porzingis has a dislocated tendon in his left leg and is now considered day-to-day for the rest of the NBA Finals. The Celtics big man said Tuesday in Dallas he will do whatever he can to get back on the floor against the Mavericks.

