NASCAR Iowa Speedway purse, payout breakdown: How much prize money will the winner make?

NASCAR is at the Iowa Speedway this weekend, and there's plenty of prize money up for grabs for all those competing in the races.

There are three events for Summer Race Weekend: Friday's Atlas 150 (ARCA Menards Series), Saturday's Hy-Vee Perks 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 (NASCAR Cup Series).

Although exact driver payouts are generally not publicly available, Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass was able to identify and publish the weekend's purse. How much each driver and their team earns is based on several factors, such as finishing position, pre-negotiated salaries, incentives met, etc.

Each total listed below is the entire pool from which the competitors will be awarded, according to Pockrass:

Hy-Vee Perks 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series): $1,408,568

Iowa Corn 350 (NASCAR Cup Series): $8,881,630

Purses for Iowa weekend (came from Fontana) includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, season-ending points fund and for Cup, all charter payouts for competing and historical performance.



Cup: $8,881,630



Xfinity: $1,408,568 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 12, 2024

Pockrass did not reveal the money pool for the Atlas 150.

For comparison, the 2024 Daytona 500's purse, NASCAR's most popular annual event, was $3,510,021 (Xfinity) and $28,035,991 (Cup Series).

Gus Martin is a Digital Producer/Content Director for The Des Moines Register. Follow him on X at @GusMartin_DMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: NASCAR Iowa Speedway purse breakdown: How much money for the winner?