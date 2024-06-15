NASCAR Iowa predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series visits a new track this weekend.

Iowa Speedway hosts its first Cup Series race weekend, culminating in Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

The track hosted Truck and Xfinity Series races from 2009-19 and returns to the national series schedule this season. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski and William Byron are among the Cup regulars who have won races at Iowa in the Xfinity Series.

Here are The Tennessean's expert picks for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in Iowa:

Mike Organ's pick: Christopher Bell: No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

I went out on a limb picking Josh Berry to win two weeks ago and played it safe last week with Martin Truex Jr. So where do I go from here? Christopher Bell has dominated in previous Xfinity Series races at Iowa Speedway. A up-and-down season continues for Bell with his third win on Sunday.

Tom Kreager's pick: Denny Hamlin: No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

OK, so if this Gibbs vs. Hendrick trend is going to continue it would only stand to reason that this is a Gibbs driver week to win. With news of Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement following the 2024 season breaking this week, it would be easy to pick him. But Denny Hamlin has to be the choice this week. He's been the best of the Gibbs crew this year and after his engine failure in lap 2 at Sonoma, he needs to come back with a win.

Nick Gray's pick: Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

A very weird NASCAR Cup Series season continues on to a new track for the series at Iowa, but not a new track to Chase Elliott. It's been about a decade since he's raced at Iowa, but Elliott recorded two top-5s and four top-10s in four Xfinity Series races at Iowa. If tire wear will be a deciding factor (Friday's practice included several incidents after flat tires), Elliott's consistency will win out. The 2020 Cup Series champion is now second in points, and he takes the lead on Sunday.

