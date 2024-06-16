NASCAR Iowa Corn 350: Live updates from Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway today

NASCAR's Cup Series has made its way to Iowa for the first time.

Top drivers will compete in the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway at 6 p.m. CT. It is the culmination of Summer Race Weekend in Newton, which began with the Atlas 150 (ARCA Menards Series) on Friday and the Hy-Vee Perks 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) on Saturday.

Follow along below and refresh the page after the race starts to get the latest updates from the track:

What channel is the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 race at Iowa Speedway on today?

NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway pre-race coverage

Xfinity Series race coverage

