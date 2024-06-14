NASCAR in Iowa: ARCA, Xfinity and Cup racing, starting Friday night

A week after mingling with the pretty people on the Left Coast, NASCAR heads cornstalk deep into the heartland this week, culminating with Sunday's inaugural Cup race at Iowa Speedway.

Iowa gained its place on the schedule when plans for a Montreal race couldn't be completed in time. Maybe next year.

What about Iowa beyond this year? A lot has to do with how things go this weekend.

And it's a full weekend, by the way, with a race each day starting Friday.

IOWA SPEEDWAY It's surrounded by corn, of course. But did you know all this about the NASCAR track?

Not unlike Kevin Costner's ballpark, a race track was carved into a cornfield and NASCAR came.

NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend

Friday

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA).

5:30: Cup Series practice (USA).

8 p.m.: ARCA Series Atlas 150 (FS1).

Saturday

Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA).

1 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA).

3:30.: Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 (USA).

Sunday

7 p.m.: Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 (USA).

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR race today? Kinda, also Saturday and Sunday from Iowa