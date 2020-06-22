NASCAR says someone put a noose in Bubba Wallace's Talladega garage stall on Sunday.

NASCAR condemned the "heinous act" in a statement released on Twitter.

Wallace is the sport's only Black driver and drew attention to racial inequality protests two weeks ago after he sported a Black Lives Matter car.

ESPN reports that Wallace never saw the noose himself. It was spotted by one of his crew members.

Late Sunday he tweeted a statement of his own, saying he was "saddened" by the "despicable act of racism."

Sunday's race at Talladega was postponed to Monday due to weather. After the noose was found in Wallace's garage stall, some of racing's most prominent figures voiced their support for him, including Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Hope Bubba wins it tomorrow. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 22, 2020

RELATED: NASCAR bans confederate flag displays at all races, properties

NASCAR investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace's stall at Talladega originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago