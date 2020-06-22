Driver Bubba Wallace is pushing for change in NASCAR, but an incident Sunday shows the sport still has a long way to go.

NASCAR released a statement Sunday night saying the sport is investigating a noose that was left in Wallace's garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

NASCAR statement: A noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall today at Talladega.

NASCAR is investigating. pic.twitter.com/dGYFYryVES

— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 22, 2020

The person responsible for action will be eliminated from the sport, NASCAR said in the statement.

"As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all," NASCAR wrote.

Wallace, the only Black drive in NASCAR, issued a statement as well.

Two weeks ago, Wallace called for NASCAR to remove the Confederate flag at all events, and the sport banned the symbol shortly after Wallace's interview on CNN.

NBA superstar LeBron James had a strong reaction to Sunday's news.

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don't stand alone! I'm right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

ESPN's Ryan McGee noted on Twitter that there is very limited access to the infields at NASCAR races, so identifying the suspect shouldn't be difficult.

NASCAR investigating after noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area