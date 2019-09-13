NASCAR introduces virtual burnouts with new augmented reality experience

Users, start your virtual engines.

Starting this week, NASCAR Mobile users will be able to use augmented reality to get behind the wheel of their favorite NASCAR Playoff driver‘s car and perform burnouts in a 3D-rendered vehicle.

The NASCAR AR Burnout Experience Driven by Goodyear is available to all users with AR-enabled devices now through the end of the playoffs. It’s fitting, then, that the real-life NASCAR stars performed burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip during NASCAR Burnout Blvd: Driven by Goodyear on Thursday.

It‘s just another way NASCAR fans can engage with the postseason on a deeper level than ever before. All you need is the NASCAR mobile app — and perhaps a couple of ideas on where to do the virtual burnout (think your driveway, the desk at your office, the backyard with your dog, etc.).

“As NASCAR‘s top drivers take to the streets of Las Vegas this week, fans around the world will be able to strap in and perform burnouts of their very own — right from their mobile devices,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR senior vice president and chief digital officer.

Augmented reality continues to be a key area of development as NASCAR looks to bring immersive experiences to fans via next-generation engagement channels. Fans can access the AR feature via a call-to-action prompt that will appear upon opening the NASCAR Mobile app.

“Augmented reality is helping us revolutionize the way that NASCAR fans engage with the sport,” Clark said. “Our goal is to bring fans as close to the sport as possible, and AR is an ideal medium to help us accomplish that as we look to engage the NASCAR fans of both today and tomorrow.”