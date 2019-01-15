When NASCAR, IndyCar drivers compete at the Chili Bowl
The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals begin today in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The event lasts six days and culminates in the championship feature Saturday.
Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell will attempt to win his third straight title in the Chili Bowl. In the field of more than 350 hopefuls, there will be 12 other drivers with NASCAR or IndyCar ties, including Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne and Alex Bowman.
Here is the schedule of preliminary races this week that include drivers with NASCAR and IndyCar ties.
Monday, January 14, 2019
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Kyle Larson
Alex Bowman
Tanner Berryhill
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
JJ Yeley
Landon Cassill
Conor Daly (IndyCar)
Rico Abreu
Thursday, January 17, 2019
Justin Allgaier
Christopher Bell
Karsyn Elledge (Kelley Earnhardt-Miller’s daughter)
Friday, January 18, 2019
Kasey Kahne
Tanner Thorson
