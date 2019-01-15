When NASCAR, IndyCar drivers compete at the Chili Bowl

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals begin today in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The event lasts six days and culminates in the championship feature Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell will attempt to win his third straight title in the Chili Bowl. In the field of more than 350 hopefuls, there will be 12 other drivers with NASCAR or IndyCar ties, including Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne and Alex Bowman.

PODCAST: Christopher Bell talks Chili Bowl, rivalry with Kyle Larson

Here is the schedule of preliminary races this week that include drivers with NASCAR and IndyCar ties.

Monday, January 14, 2019

Chase Briscoe

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Kyle Larson

Alex Bowman

Tanner Berryhill

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

JJ Yeley

Landon Cassill

Conor Daly (IndyCar)

Rico Abreu

Thursday, January 17, 2019

Justin Allgaier

Christopher Bell

Karsyn Elledge (Kelley Earnhardt-Miller’s daughter)

Friday, January 18, 2019

Kasey Kahne

Tanner Thorson

Click here for the complete list.