NASCAR indefinitely suspends Josh Reaume

NASCAR announced it has indefinitely suspended Josh Reaume for violating the sanctioning body’s behavior policy.

NASCAR cited section 12.8.1.e for the violation. That section includes “public statements and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age or handicapping condition.

NASCAR.com reported that Reaume was suspended for a recent post he made on social media.

Reaume made 12 starts in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and two starts in the Xfinity Series this season.

NASCAR also announced fines to three Xfinity crew chiefs for a lug nut not safe and secure after last weekend’s Xfinity race.

Those fined $5,000 each were Brian Wilson (crew chief for Austin Cindric), Taylor Moyer (crew chief for Daniel Hemric) and Jason Burdett (crew chief for Justin Allgaier).

