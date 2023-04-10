2023 NASCAR Production Days

Cup driver Cody Ware was arrested Monday by the Iredell County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Office and charged with an assault on a female and assault by strangulation – inflect serious injury.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office listed Ware’s bond at $3,000.

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Ware.

Ware did not compete in Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway for what Rick Ware Racing said was a personal reason.

The 27-year-old Ware has run 97 Cup races since 2017. He also has 28 Xfinity starts since 2014 and seven Truck starts since 2014.

NASCAR indefinitely suspends Cody Ware after his arrest originally appeared on NBCSports.com