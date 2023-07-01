NASCAR in Chicago: TV channels, how to stream, starting grid, stage results, best bets, weather and more

The Cup series races on a street circuit for the first time ever

The NASCAR Cup series will christen a brand-new track this weekend as the inaugural Grant Park 220 takes place on the streets of Chicago. It is the first street circuit the Cup cars will have ever run and was originally conceived on the iRacing simulation platform.

Chicago takes the place of the demanding Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on the Cup series schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Grant Park 220:

Grant Park 220 TV/streaming/radio schedule

All times Eastern

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday

5-9 p.m.: Grant Park 220 (NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM)

Grant Park 220 details

Track: Chicago Street Circuit, 2.20-mile, 12-turn temporary course in Grant Park

Length: 100 laps for 220 miles

Stage lengths: 1 and 2 – 30 laps | 3 – 40 laps

Last year’s winner: None, inaugural event.

Grant Park 220 starting lineup

What the Chicago Street Course looks like. (via NASCAR)

Ringers in the Grant Park 220

As is the case with most Cup Series events that aren’t on ovals, there are several road racing experts in the field this weekend.

Advertisement

F1 2009 world champion Jenson Button will make his second Cup start in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford after debuting earlier in the season at Circuit of the Americas. Button also co-drove NASCAR’s Garage 51 entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month along with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller. Andy Lally will make his 42nd Cup Series start in the other Rick Ware entry.

Three-time Repco Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will make his Cup debut this weekend in a third Trackhouse Racing entry alongside Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez.

Jimmie Johnson withdraws

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson had planned to make his fourth start of 2023 in his Legacy Motor Club No. 84, but family tragedy caused him to withdraw from the weekend. On Monday night, Muskogee, Oklahoma, police responded to a call from Johnson’s in-laws’ home. They would find Johnson’s father-in-law Jack Janway, 69, mother-in-law Terry Janway, 68, and the Janway’s grandson Dalton, 11, shot to death. Investigators believe it to be a case of murder-suicide, with Terry as the shooter.

Advertisement

Johnson withdrew from the race early Tuesday.

Top drivers and best bets for the Grant Park 220

The usual road racing suspects are among the favorites this weekend according to BetMGM. Chase Elliott, the most successful road racer in the series since his debut in 2016, enters the weekend at 5-to-1 odds. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson is +800.

Best odds to win

• Chase Elliott +500

• Tyler Reddick +650

• A.J. Allmendinger +800

• Kyle Larson +800

• Kyle Busch +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Christopher Bell (+2500) and Denny Hamlin (+3000) given that Bell won on the Daytona road course in 2021 and Hamlin started the last road course race three weeks ago in Sonoma from pole.

Chase Elliott once again enters a NASCAR Cup Series event on a road course as the favorite. (Photo by Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Grant Park 220 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Jenson Button (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Andy Lally (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Shane van Gisbergen (91), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Advertisement

Weather for the Grant Park 220

Warm temperatures and thunderstorms are in the forecast for both days of on-track action. There is a 51% chance of rain for Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions (and all Xfinity Series running) and a 64% chance of rain for Sunday’s Cup race.

NASCAR’s road course package does include a windshield wiper and grooved rain tires so a little precipitation wouldn’t automatically pre-empt a session or race, but they are only effective in a light drizzle or if there isn’t standing water. If there is a huge downpour, NASCAR may need to scramble to get the event in.