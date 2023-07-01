NASCAR in Chicago: TV channels, how to stream, starting grid, stage results, best bets, weather and more
The Cup series races on a street circuit for the first time ever
The NASCAR Cup series will christen a brand-new track this weekend as the inaugural Grant Park 220 takes place on the streets of Chicago. It is the first street circuit the Cup cars will have ever run and was originally conceived on the iRacing simulation platform.
Chicago takes the place of the demanding Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on the Cup series schedule.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Grant Park 220:
Grant Park 220 TV/streaming/radio schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday
5-9 p.m.: Grant Park 220 (NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM)
Grant Park 220 details
Track: Chicago Street Circuit, 2.20-mile, 12-turn temporary course in Grant Park
Length: 100 laps for 220 miles
Stage lengths: 1 and 2 – 30 laps | 3 – 40 laps
Last year’s winner: None, inaugural event.
Grant Park 220 starting lineup
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Shane van Gisbergen (91), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Jenson Button (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Andy Lally (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ringers in the Grant Park 220
As is the case with most Cup Series events that aren’t on ovals, there are several road racing experts in the field this weekend.
F1 2009 world champion Jenson Button will make his second Cup start in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford after debuting earlier in the season at Circuit of the Americas. Button also co-drove NASCAR’s Garage 51 entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month along with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller. Andy Lally will make his 42nd Cup Series start in the other Rick Ware entry.
Three-time Repco Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will make his Cup debut this weekend in a third Trackhouse Racing entry alongside Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez.
Jimmie Johnson withdraws
Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson had planned to make his fourth start of 2023 in his Legacy Motor Club No. 84, but family tragedy caused him to withdraw from the weekend. On Monday night, Muskogee, Oklahoma, police responded to a call from Johnson’s in-laws’ home. They would find Johnson’s father-in-law Jack Janway, 69, mother-in-law Terry Janway, 68, and the Janway’s grandson Dalton, 11, shot to death. Investigators believe it to be a case of murder-suicide, with Terry as the shooter.
Johnson withdrew from the race early Tuesday.
Top drivers and best bets for the Grant Park 220
The usual road racing suspects are among the favorites this weekend according to BetMGM. Chase Elliott, the most successful road racer in the series since his debut in 2016, enters the weekend at 5-to-1 odds. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson is +800.
Best odds to win
• Chase Elliott +500
• Tyler Reddick +650
• A.J. Allmendinger +800
• Kyle Larson +800
• Kyle Busch +1000
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Christopher Bell (+2500) and Denny Hamlin (+3000) given that Bell won on the Daytona road course in 2021 and Hamlin started the last road course race three weeks ago in Sonoma from pole.
Weather for the Grant Park 220
Warm temperatures and thunderstorms are in the forecast for both days of on-track action. There is a 51% chance of rain for Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions (and all Xfinity Series running) and a 64% chance of rain for Sunday’s Cup race.
NASCAR’s road course package does include a windshield wiper and grooved rain tires so a little precipitation wouldn’t automatically pre-empt a session or race, but they are only effective in a light drizzle or if there isn’t standing water. If there is a huge downpour, NASCAR may need to scramble to get the event in.