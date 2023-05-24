NASCAR implements Next Gen chassis adjustment after Talladega wreck

NASCAR has implemented an update to the Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series chassis that will go into effect beginning with this weekend’s action at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The sanctioning body distributed a memo on May 12 to Cup teams detailing the two updates. The new implementation stems from the results of its investigation of the crash involving the Nos. 5 and 41 cars of Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece, respectively, last month at Talladega Superspeedway.

The updates are as follows:

• Right-side door bar gussets: Six right side bar gussets may be added in the outlined locations (see photo). The gussets will be provided to teams at no charge and aim to strengthen a welded joint to limit intrusion.

• The front clip V-brace must be removed from the assembly, which will reduce the stiffness of the front clip.

In the memo, teams were also made aware that additional chassis updates are under consideration. NASCAR will conduct two days of crash testing this week on Wednesday and Thursday at a crash-test facility in Ohio. Following this test, further chassis updates may be made.

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer noted in late April on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that his crew at the NASCAR R&D Center was working with both teams — including Larson himself — to “reenact what happened” and discover any learnings from the incident that helped lead to these enhancements.

The Cup Series returns on Sunday at Charlotte for the annual Memorial Day Weekend Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

