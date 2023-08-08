NASCAR icon Richard Petty to be inducted in 2023 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty will headline the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway 2023 Hall of Fame class.

Along with Petty, a number of other familiar faces will join him in the induction. Representing the Past Era will be David Sisco, Ellis Cook and Charles Hamilton, while Alton Jones, Tom Roberts and Petty will represent the Present Era.

This will be Petty's fifth hall of fame induction; he already is in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Diecast Hall of Fame.

The 86-year-old former racer competed in 1,199 career races, with 201 wins and 720 top-10 finishes.

Petty won nine NASCAR Cup Series races at the speedway, most of any driver.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Expo Center. After the 2023 induction, the hall with have a total of 94 honorees.

