NASCAR icon Richard Petty, family legacy honored at WWT Raceway

MADISON, Ill. – Anytime there’s a NASCAR event in town, expect to see some of the greatest legends in motorsports.

The king himself, Richard Petty, attended Saturday’s festivities over at World Wide Technology Raceway. The venue joined many tracks around the country in honoring the Petty’s family’s 75 years of contributions to NASCAR.

Right next to his legendary 1979 Oldsmobile, the track revealed the statue of the signature cowboy hat.

“With all the racetracks we’ve been through over the years, people still recognize the Petty family,” said Richard Petty. “It started in 1949 with my dad. A Petty deal, it’s not just a Richard Petty, it’s the Petty family. To be recognized and have something at all the tracks I used to run on, it makes the family very, very proud.”

“That’s an iconic name, and it’s just a great story of four generations that have been engrained in the culture of NASCAR,” said Curtis Francois, owner of World Wide Technology Raceway. “To have Richard here and help us out with the promotion of what we’re doing here means so much. They’re a wonderful family, they’re committed to racing and the legacy of their family within racing. We support them completely.”

Richard Petty adds that he is proud of what NASCAR has become and how much the Petty family has contributed to his rising popularity.

The grand race of Enjoy Illinois 300 is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

