NASCAR and HotelPlanner ink multi-year deal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2019) — NASCAR announced today a multi-year partnership with HotelPlanner, designating the company as the “Official Online Booking Partner of NASCAR®.” HotelPlanner, the leading online seller of group hotel bookings and individual hotel stays worldwide, has been serving travelers since 2002 and will now offer its travel hotel booking platform for NASCAR‘s corporate offices, and serve as a valued resource for the industry and fans.

As a key part of the partnership, HotelPlanner will have a customized hotel booking platform on NASCAR.com enabling the industry and fans to conveniently book hotels for upcoming race weekends at the lowest available price. In the coming weeks, NASCAR fans, the most brand loyal in all sports, can look for special deal packages and sweepstakes on NASCAR.com via HotelPlanner.

“As a customer-centric organization, we look forward to enhancing the lodging experience for millions of passionate NASCAR fans in the United States and abroad,” said Tim Hentschel, co-founder and CEO, HotelPlanner. “Our customized booking solution will make it easier than ever to book travel lodging for race days.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: 2020 schedule, hotel bookings

HotelPlanner‘s customized hotel booking solution is now available for NASCAR‘s three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™ as well as NASCAR‘s regional series — K&N Pro Series East and West™, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™, NASCAR Pinty‘s Series™, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series™ and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series™.

Story continues

“NASCAR is truly a global sport, sanctioning races across the country as well as in Canada, Mexico and Europe,” said Jon Tuck, chief revenue officer, NASCAR. “With years of experience in customized hotel booking, HotelPlanner will be a tremendous resource for our industry and provide our fans with a convenient, streamlined process to book lodging at NASCAR events throughout the year.”

HotelPlanner.com provides its hotel booking technology expertise to over five million customers globally while servicing an estimated $10 billion in hotel sourcing efforts in 2019. In addition to NASCAR, HotelPlanner partners with renowned sports teams and leagues, most notably, the NFL‘s Washington Redskins, USA Triathlon and Street League Skateboarding.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs will continue at ISM Raceway this weekend for the Bluegreen Vacations 500 (Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, SiriusXM and MRN), the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 (Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, SiriusXM, and MRN) and the Lucas Oil 150 (Nov. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM and MRN), respectively.