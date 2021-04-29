NASCAR to honor military families and communities through NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As part of the annual NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola initiative, the NASCAR industry will honor United States Armed Forces heroes and their families throughout Military Appreciation Month, beginning this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Now in its seventh year, NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola begins for the first time at Kansas Speedway with the Buschy McBusch Race 400 (May 2 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM) and concludes with the return of 600 Miles of Remembrance during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway taking place Memorial Day weekend (May 30, at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM).

“The NASCAR industry takes tremendous pride in honoring those who serve our country, along with their families and communities,” said Michelle Byron, vice president of partnership marketing, NASCAR. “It‘s impossible to describe their sacrifices to protect and support our communities throughout the past year during the pandemic — it‘s our privilege to recognize them through NASCAR Salutes annually.”

In conjunction with this program, U.S. Naval Officer and NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji, will be welcomed as the newest Coca-Cola ambassador and will host many of the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola events.

As part of the 2021 platform, NASCAR and Coca-Cola will celebrate the military community by showcasing stories of everyday heroes from local bases, in partnership with the USO, while also hosting at-track and virtual experiences led by Iwuji for military families through Troops to the Track.

Beginning this weekend at Kansas Speedway, a weekly pre-race show will launch on NASCAR.com and Facebook hosted by Iwuji alongside NASCAR personality Kim Coon. The show will highlight NASCAR Salutes for fans who are unable to attend a race in person and feature special celebrity guests, including Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers, race dignitaries and more.

“Coca-Cola is proud to support and honor the sacrifice and service of all military members and their families in partnership with NASCAR,” said Chris Bigda, director of sports marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “We are excited to welcome Jesse as a Coca-Cola ambassador to help bring communities together that share an appreciation for our military and the love of racing.”

Throughout NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola, FOX Sports will highlight military service stories from the industry across its NASCAR programming. Fans can learn more about the heroes honored throughout the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program by visiting NASCAR.com/Salutes. Fans can participate this year by sharing a military member or family they salute on social media tagging #NASCARSalutes.

During the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend, NASCAR and Coca-Cola will host Gold Star Families, many of whom will have loved ones honored during the annual Memorial Day weekend 600 Miles of Remembrance. All 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars will feature the name of a fallen service member on the windshield during the race in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Among the other NASCAR Salutes events and activities are the following: