NASCAR Homestead: Hamlin fends off Elliott to win weather-delayed race

Hamlin fends off Elliott for Homestead win

Denny Hamlin fended off a late charge from Chase Elliott to record his third win of the season in the heavily delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead.

Lightning in the area of the 1.5-mile Homestead circuit forced a two-hour suspension of the race after just five laps of green-flag running, and subsequent lightning strikes caused a further hour's delay to the running.

Hamlin, who was randomly drawn on pole for the first race at Homestead since 2001 that was not the championship-decider, in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry re-started stage one in second place following a competition caution behind Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

On Lap 76 of 80, Hamlin eased by Blaney's #12 Ford Mustang to record victory in the opening segment of the 267-lap encounter, before passing Blaney once again in the second 80-lapper stage to dominate on his way to a relatively untroubled section win.

In the final 107-lap stage, Hamlin was leading, being pursued by Chase Elliott, Blaney and rookie Tyler Reddick, with the quartet forming a breakaway after the final green-flag pit-stops cycled out with around 50 laps to run once Hamlin had resumed the lead following Elliott's one lap undercut.

After that, Hamlin comfortably held Elliott at bay by around half-a-second, with Blaney and Reddick zoning in on the leading duo.

A slight barrier tap for Elliott left Hamlin in the #11 Camry free to take his third win of the season, 40th of his career and third at Homestead.

Hendrick Motorsports' Elliott fended off Blaney's late attention, with the pair finishing as the lead Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang entries respectively.

Reddick, in his first full season in the Cup Series put in a stunning performance for Richard Childress Racing to take fourth, at times putting the leaders under pressure before just fading at the end.

Reddick, whose two Xfinity Series crowns were sealed with victory at Homestead in 2018 and '19, started 24th on the 38-car grid and carved through the field in the opening laps, laying seventh by lap 15 and finishing third and second in stages one and two.

Aric Almirola was a solid fifth for Stewart-Haas Racing in a quiet race that featured only two caution periods for on-track action, ahead of reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, who is still yet to record a Cup win in 2020 for his JGR squad.

Austin Dillon bounced back from the rear of the field following an uncontrolled tyre on pit-road penalty in his #3 RCR Camaro with seventh, just hours after he became a father for the first time following the birth on son Ace.

Christopher Bell made it two rookies in the top 10 with eighth for Leavine Family Racing, having made a long climb from 35th on the grid for the best result of his fledging career, heading home William Byron (Hendrick) and Brad Keselowski (Team Penske).

Martin Truex Jr, who won the mid-week race at Martinsville on Wednesday, was an anonymous 12th for JGR, with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson also barely featuring on his way to a lapped 16th in his #48 Camaro.

Kevin Harvick (flat tyre) and Joey Logano (contact damage) also had races to forget in their SHR and Penske Mustangs, the duo crossing the line in 26th and 27th, respectively having not had the pace to recover from their incidents.

Results

Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 267 3h08m06.s - CLA 2 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 267 -0.895s 0.895s CLA 3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 267 -1.447s 1.447s CLA 4 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 267 -4.191s 4.191s CLA 5 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 267 -12.300s 12.300s CLA 6 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 267 -14.072s 14.072s CLA 7 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 267 -20.265s 20.265s CLA 8 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing Toyota 267 -20.448s 20.448s CLA 9 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 267 -22.925s 22.925s CLA 10 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 267 -23.560s 23.560s CLA 11 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 267 -23.920s 23.920s CLA 12 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 267 -28.603s 28.603s CLA 13 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 267 -29.067s 29.067s CLA 14 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford 267 -33.446s 33.446s CLA 15 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 267 -33.551s 33.551s CLA 16 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 266 - 1 Lap CLA 17 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 266 - 1 Lap CLA 18 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 266 - 1 Lap CLA 19 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports Ford 266 - 1 Lap CLA 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 266 - 1 Lap CLA 21 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 266 - 1 Lap CLA 22 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 266 - 1 Lap CLA 23 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford 266 - 1 Lap CLA 24 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 266 - 1 Lap CLA 25 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 266 - 1 Lap CLA 26 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 266 - 1 Lap CLA 27 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 265 - 2 Laps CLA 28 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 265 - 2 Laps CLA 29 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 264 - 3 Laps CLA 30 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 263 - 4 Laps CLA 31 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 263 - 4 Laps CLA 32 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 260 - 7 Laps CLA 33 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet 259 - 8 Laps CLA 34 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Toyota 257 - 10 Laps CLA 35 B.J. McLeod Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 256 - 11 Laps CLA 36 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing Ford 255 - 12 Laps CLA 37 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 245 - 22 Laps CLA 38 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 211 - Fuel pump CLA

