NASCAR Homestead: Hamlin fends off Elliott to win weather-delayed race
Denny Hamlin fended off a late charge from Chase Elliott to record his third win of the season in the heavily delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead.
Lightning in the area of the 1.5-mile Homestead circuit forced a two-hour suspension of the race after just five laps of green-flag running, and subsequent lightning strikes caused a further hour's delay to the running.
Hamlin, who was randomly drawn on pole for the first race at Homestead since 2001 that was not the championship-decider, in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry re-started stage one in second place following a competition caution behind Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.
On Lap 76 of 80, Hamlin eased by Blaney's #12 Ford Mustang to record victory in the opening segment of the 267-lap encounter, before passing Blaney once again in the second 80-lapper stage to dominate on his way to a relatively untroubled section win.
In the final 107-lap stage, Hamlin was leading, being pursued by Chase Elliott, Blaney and rookie Tyler Reddick, with the quartet forming a breakaway after the final green-flag pit-stops cycled out with around 50 laps to run once Hamlin had resumed the lead following Elliott's one lap undercut.
After that, Hamlin comfortably held Elliott at bay by around half-a-second, with Blaney and Reddick zoning in on the leading duo.
A slight barrier tap for Elliott left Hamlin in the #11 Camry free to take his third win of the season, 40th of his career and third at Homestead.
Hendrick Motorsports' Elliott fended off Blaney's late attention, with the pair finishing as the lead Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang entries respectively.
Reddick, in his first full season in the Cup Series put in a stunning performance for Richard Childress Racing to take fourth, at times putting the leaders under pressure before just fading at the end.
Reddick, whose two Xfinity Series crowns were sealed with victory at Homestead in 2018 and '19, started 24th on the 38-car grid and carved through the field in the opening laps, laying seventh by lap 15 and finishing third and second in stages one and two.
Aric Almirola was a solid fifth for Stewart-Haas Racing in a quiet race that featured only two caution periods for on-track action, ahead of reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, who is still yet to record a Cup win in 2020 for his JGR squad.
Austin Dillon bounced back from the rear of the field following an uncontrolled tyre on pit-road penalty in his #3 RCR Camaro with seventh, just hours after he became a father for the first time following the birth on son Ace.
Christopher Bell made it two rookies in the top 10 with eighth for Leavine Family Racing, having made a long climb from 35th on the grid for the best result of his fledging career, heading home William Byron (Hendrick) and Brad Keselowski (Team Penske).
Martin Truex Jr, who won the mid-week race at Martinsville on Wednesday, was an anonymous 12th for JGR, with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson also barely featuring on his way to a lapped 16th in his #48 Camaro.
Kevin Harvick (flat tyre) and Joey Logano (contact damage) also had races to forget in their SHR and Penske Mustangs, the duo crossing the line in 26th and 27th, respectively having not had the pace to recover from their incidents.
Results
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
1
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
267
3h08m06.s
-
CLA
2
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
267
-0.895s
0.895s
CLA
3
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
267
-1.447s
1.447s
CLA
4
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
267
-4.191s
4.191s
CLA
5
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
267
-12.300s
12.300s
CLA
6
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
267
-14.072s
14.072s
CLA
7
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
267
-20.265s
20.265s
CLA
8
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
267
-20.448s
20.448s
CLA
9
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
267
-22.925s
22.925s
CLA
10
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
267
-23.560s
23.560s
CLA
11
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
267
-23.920s
23.920s
CLA
12
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
267
-28.603s
28.603s
CLA
13
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
267
-29.067s
29.067s
CLA
14
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
267
-33.446s
33.446s
CLA
15
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
267
-33.551s
33.551s
CLA
16
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
17
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
18
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
19
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
21
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
22
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
23
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
24
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
25
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
26
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
266
-
1 Lap
CLA
27
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
265
-
2 Laps
CLA
28
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
265
-
2 Laps
CLA
29
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
264
-
3 Laps
CLA
30
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
263
-
4 Laps
CLA
31
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
263
-
4 Laps
CLA
32
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
260
-
7 Laps
CLA
33
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
259
-
8 Laps
CLA
34
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
257
-
10 Laps
CLA
35
B.J. McLeod
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
256
-
11 Laps
CLA
36
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
255
-
12 Laps
CLA
37
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
245
-
22 Laps
CLA
38
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
211
-
Fuel pump
CLA
