NASCAR to hold virtual driver-crew chief meeting ahead of Darlington race

Prior to Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), NASCAR will hold a virtual driver-crew chief meeting that will air at 2 p.m. ET on NASCAR.com and NASCAR’s social channels.

The virtual meeting is a different take on the annual race-day event. While no drivers or crew chiefs will actually be on air, the virtual meeting will include remarks from 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and NASCAR President Steve Phelps, the official rules video for Darlington Raceway and comments from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

RELATED: Sunday’s race to honor healthcare workers | Ways to follow the action

The virtual meeting will also recognize race dignitaries. Giving the command for the race will be a group of medical personnel, and these healthcare workers also will be on each car in Sunday’s race. Country music superstar Darius Rucker will perform the national anthem.

Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 marks NASCAR’s return to racing and is the first race held since the COVID-19 stoppage that occurred after the fourth Cup race of the season at Phoenix Raceway in March.