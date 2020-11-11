NASCAR to hold one condensed postseason awards show next week

The 2020 Awards Show will be broadcast on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. The Cup Series awards were originally scheduled to be held in Nashville, Tenn., for the second consecutive year.

The 90-minute show will celebrate and feature appearances from the sport's 2020 national series champions - Chase Elliott in Cup, Austin Cindric in Xfinity and Sheldon Creed in Trucks and NBC Sports' Kelli Stavast and Marty Snider will co-host the presentation.

The show will also feature an opening performance by musician Chris Stapleton with the debut of his son, "Arkansas," from his new album Starting Over, and a tribute to seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who completed his final fulltime season on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

In addition, the show will include the announcement of the Bill France Award of Excellence recipient, name the 2020 Most Popular Drivers, highlight this year's Betty Jane Humanitarian Award finalists, honor the rookie of the year in each series as well as recognize other award winners.