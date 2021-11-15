NASCAR to hold Next Gen test at Charlotte Motor Speedway

As NASCAR inches closer to the 2022 Busch Light Clash in February at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Next Gen testing will continue on Wednesday and Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Live streaming will be available on NASCAR’s YouTube and Facebook channels (11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday).

These testing sessions follow the series’ short-track test in October at Bowman Gray Stadium that consisted of a Goodyear tire test and generational star power turning laps at the historic venue. Wednesday will mark the fourth time the Next Gen car has appeared on the oval layout at the Concord, North Carolina, track. Cup Series champions Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. took part in the track’s test last year, Busch returned earlier this year, and wheel-force testing was conducted there in June.

This week’s session will feature a bigger roster of drivers and teams, as organizations are beginning to prepare for the 2022 season. The two-day organizational test allows teams to field their own cars, limiting entrants to one car for one- or two-car teams and two cars for three- or four-car teams. Recent changes to the Next Gen car’s structure include a position change for the exhaust and new slots on the rear windshield to reduce the temperature in the cockpit.

On-track activity is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Thursday. Each session is open to the media, and NASCAR.com will have a full report.