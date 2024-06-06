NASCAR’s Hocevar, Zeigler partner for Portage tornado relief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Race fans and community members alike gathered in Kalamazoo Wednesday for a good cause.

Fresh off a career-best eighth place finish in the NASCAR cup series Sunday, Carson Hocevar was back home to help continued tornado relief efforts following May’s EF2 in Portage.

Zeigler Auto Group, Hocevar’s sponsor in the Cup Series, hosted the fundraising event at their motorsports showroom in Kalamazoo, which featured autographs, memorabilia auctions and a Q&A session. By the end of the night, the event had raised over $30,000, according to a Zeigler spokesperson.

For CEO Aaron Zeigler, planning began shortly after the tornado struck.

“When we saw the devastation that the tornado had in our hometown, I was thinking we had to do something,” said Zeigler. “As I’m thinking about that, Carson Hocevar calls me up and goes ‘Hey, I’m seeing this on TV, what can I do to help?”

Proceeds from the event are going to the Kalamazoo Community Foundation and United Way to assist in recovery — a cause which isn’t lost on Hocevar.

“Being able to give back and do things like this and hopefully put money towards a really good cause, you know, great families out there that need some help right now is super important right now,” said Hocevar. “Thankful team Zeigler and everybody else can do this.”

NASCAR radio play-by-play announcer Jeff Striegle expects nothing less from the local driver-sponsor duo.

“I think when we all saw the storms move through, recognizing the devastation that was left behind, I immediately thought of these two and what they might do,” said Striegle. “And now to see them put this into reality to raise funds to give back to the community is no surprise.”

For those in attendance, seeing Hocevar step up to help his hometown was gratifying.

“For him to just come back — super busy schedule, but still take some time out to come back and support the community,” explained attendee Mike Corfman.

Zeigler said this event highlights the company’s support for Hocevar’s career in NASCAR.

“Carson is, in addition to being an unbelievable driver, he’s just a great human being, too,” said Zeigler.

Those who missed the event but still want to get involved can donate to the Kalamazoo Community Foundation or United Way.

