NASCAR hits Nos. 42 and 43 Cup cars with L1-level penalties at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR assessed L1-level penalties to both Petty GMS Racing cars in the Cup Series on Saturday afternoon at Pocono Raceway. The No. 42 Chevrolet of Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones were both found to be in violation of Sections 14.6.5.E of the NASCAR Rule Book (rocker box assemblies).

As a result, both teams lost 35 owner and 35 driver points and both crew chiefs (Jerame Donley and David Elenz) were ejected. Jones entered the day 269 points beneath the playoff cutline, and Dillon was 305 points back.

Jones qualified 34th for Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM) while Dillon was set to line up 27th.