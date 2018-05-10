NASCAR hits Dover Cup race frontrunners with significant penalties

Dover frontrunners get substantial penalties

NASCAR has issued substantial penalties to multiple teams following last weekend's Cup race at Dover.

The crews of both runner-up Clint Bowyer (Stewart-Haas Racing) and Joe Gibbs Racing's third-place finisher Daniel Suarez have been handed penalties for issues with the rear window areas on their cars.

Bowyer will share an equal penalty of $50,000 with crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, while #14 car chief Jerry Cook has been suspended. Bowyer and SHR have also lost 20 driver and owner points respectively.

Suarez's crew was hit with similar penalties, with chief Scott Graves fined $50,000 and car chief Todd Brewer picking up a two-race suspension.

JGR has also been assessed the loss of 20 driver and owner points.

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott were penalised for similar issues earlier in the season.

Additionally, due to front splitter problems, Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon's crew chief Justin Alexander has been fined $25,000 and car chief Greg Ebert suspended for one points-paying event.

After an improperly installed lug nut on the #41 SHR Ford, Kurt Busch's own crew chief Billy Scott has been fined $10,000.