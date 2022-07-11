NASCAR hires longtime live event production executive Michael Verlatti to lead NASCAR's growing event experience team

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 5, 2022) — NASCAR announced today Michael Verlatti, who has led the creation, production and execution of elite event experiences at major venues across the country for more than two decades, has been hired as Managing Director of Event Experience.

Verlatti, a San Francisco native, has worked with some of the most recognizable sports and entertainment organizations, as well as several Fortune 500 companies throughout his career, including extensive involvement in enhancing elements of the event experience at NASCAR races in his previous role of Chief Operating Officer at ISM Connect. Prior to his time at ISM Connect, Verlatti played an integral role in the acquisition and development of Sprint‘s multi-million dollar experiential activation programs in 2007 and 2013 before starting his own company, Traction Event Labs, in 2014. After two years of rapid growth, his company was acquired by ISM Connect where he was named COO.

“There is nothing like the thrill and excitement of attending a race in person, and NASCAR continues to reinvest in our event weekends to ensure the fan experience is immersive, dynamic and best-in-class at every race track we visit,” said NASCAR Chief Properties Officer Chip Wile. “Michael‘s pedigree and experience in this space will bolster even further our ability to deliver on that promise and ensure every fan has the best experience possible from the moment they arrive to the moment they get in their car after the checkered flag flies.”

In this new role, Verlatti will set the strategic direction for all event experience activities and implement an innovative, best-in-class event experience across all NASCAR series events. He will also lead the execution for all year-round sports and entertainment events at NASCAR-owned properties beyond motorsports activities.

Verlatti and his wife, Kelly, reside in Daytona Beach, FL.