NASCAR hints at 2019 rule change for road course events

Even if rain is not in the forecast, NASCAR teams are allowed to race at road courses with a front windshield wiper. And teams do.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Monday on “The Morning Drive” that the rule on the windshield wiper blade is expected to change for 2019.

“We’ve typically let them run the wiper blade whether it was dry or whether it was not,” Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Ironically, that’s on our list for 2019 rules and we will tell them when they can and when they can’t run the windshield wiper blade.

“If we see anything this weekend that is completely outlandish, we will probably react to that. Typically they’ve been able to run the blade whenever they want to and we’re definitely looking at that.”

The early forecast on wunderground.com for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International calls for mostly sunny skies. The early forecast for Sunday’s Cup race there calls for a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

At Sonoma in June, the wunderground.com forecast called for a zero percent chance of rain but teams still had the windshield wipers attached, believing it helped the car’s performance.