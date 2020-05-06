NASCAR Heat 5 set to launch two editions in July

704Games, part of the Motorsport Network, announced Wednesday the latest iteration of the popular NASCAR video game will launch in July.

The Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, sporting exclusive content featuring Stewart, will launch on Tuesday, July 7, for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, and PC via Steam.

The Standard Edition, which features Elliott on its cover, will launch on July 10.

To mark the announcement NASCAR Heat 5’s debut trailer has been released. Entitled “Refuse to Lose”, it is narrated by legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier and features the cars currently driven by Elliott, 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and 2014 Cup champion Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot 704 Games

704 Games

The Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, available for pre-order now, includes exclusive content featuring Stewart, including the ability to have the Hall of Famer as your in-game spotter, an exclusive career contract offer from Stewart-Haas Racing, classic Stewart paint schemes, the NASCAR Heat 5 Season Pass (containing four DLC packs) and in-game cash to kick-start your own team.

The official eNASCAR Heat Pro League, now in its second season, will race with NASCAR Heat 5 later this year.

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot 704 Games

704 Games

